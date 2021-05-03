Reverend Father Ekije Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu has called the bluff of the All Progressives Congress by telling them to go to Rome and report him to the Pope.

Punch reports that he said this in his homily delivered during his ministry’s Sunday Service of May 2, 2021.

He said that he will be given accolades by the Pope when he (the Pope) hears that he (Mbaka) is criticising a bad government.

“The pope will clap for me if he hears that I am challenging a bad government in Nigeria. So, the APC can go ahead and report me to him. He may even give me a position I may not want to handle,” he said.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the APC secretary, Waziri Bulama, had threatened to report Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka to Pope Francis because he is not showing Christ-like behaviour, as Christ was subject to the government of the day and respected it.

