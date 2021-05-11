Former Enyimba of Aba striker, Abu Azeez, believes the Peoples Elephant will beat Pyramids of Egypt in the CAF Confederation Cup if they plan their travels and other logistics well.

Azeez, who advised the Aba team to prepare for rough times in the hands of Pyramids on March 16, said the Egyptians could use every foul mean available to get the advantage in the quarterfinal clash.

Azeez predicted that Pyramids would create an unpleasant atmosphere to put Enyimba under pressure and get the advantage in their home leg of the tie.

To counter whatever Pyramids throw at them, Azeez advised Enyimba’s management to travel with food, water and other sensitive materials to Egypt, saying the move would help to keep the players safe ahead of the game.

“North African teams are aggressive in CAF organised championships, especially at the knock out stage of the tournament.

“To avoid unpleasant experience, Enyimba should travel with their water, food and other personal materials needed for the trip to Egypt.

“The club management should also organise special transportation from the airport to the hotel immediately they arrive in Egypt to avoid unnecessary delay by the host.

“The hotel the players and officials will lodge must be okay and safe for the team,” he said.

Narrating the team’s ordeal when he was still playing for the Aba side, Azeez said, “I remember when Enyimba played against a Tunisian team in a CAF Champions League and a substance that would make players weak was sprayed inside the dressing room.

“We had to change outside the dressing room at the stadium. When we escaped that incident, as the team was entering the stadium some spectators started throwing objects, which even injured one of our officials.

“The intimidation and frustration put the team under pressure in the encounter, which made Enyimba lose 0-3. But thank God, we had already won 3-0 in Nigeria, so, the game ended in a penalty shoot out which Enyimba won.”

The first leg of the quarterfinals will hold on May 16, while the return leg holds May 23.





