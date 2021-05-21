FUOYE

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, on Friday attributed his success so far to God. Fasina made the declaration at a news conference to kick start the celebration of his 100 days in office, held in his office in Oye-Ekiti.

Fasina, who said that God has been using his friends to invest in and support the development of the university, attributed his achievements in his 100 days in office to God.

“God has been blessing the university with financial support and resourceful persons in the last 100 days that I assumed office. I came into the office precisely on February 11 as the fourth substantive Vice-Chancellor.

He explained that with the support of the Governing Council of the university, Directorate of Part-time programme, Directorate of Sandwich programme, ventures have been set up to generate funds for the development of the university.

“Nobody is bankrolling me, I have been bringing my friends to invest in this university, I will try to use the connection of my friends to get personalities to invest in the university.

“We have commenced the directorate of part-time programmes and ventures where we can boost our Internally Generated Revenue and we have been getting support from traditional rulers and notable individuals.

“The university management staff have been working tirelessly to establish a printing press, bakery and thinking outside the box to achieve unique success.

“I want to assure staff and students that any money generated from all our part-time programmes and ventures will be used for the development of the university, including the promotion of staff welfare.

“As a Deputy Vice-Chancellor in the past administration, I was just a spare tyre, but now that I am the substantive Vice-Chancellor, I did not receive any handover notes on the assumption of office.

“There was no statement of account, no details of expenses, no information on contracts awarded, but I want to assure you that during my own administration as vice-chancellor, I will be very transparent.

“I will not spend one kobo from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for my personal use because I have even started spending my personal money for the development of the university,” Fasina said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the management has set up security measures to curb the invasion of a strange person on university campuses.

“We are already working with the Police, DSS, and we have set up security measures with various security gadgets to safeguard our students.

“The traditional rulers in Oye and Ikole Ekiti have helped us to ensure that we get security tips on how to protect lives and properties of the university,” he said.

Fasina said that his administration invested in Agriculture, and had purchased brand new tractors for the Faculty of Agricultural Science to enhance and train our students on how to engage in large-scale production.

He said that a farm shop would be built where people can buy garri, eggs, among other agricultural produces, in the Ikole campus of the university.



