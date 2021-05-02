Ejim

Text: Genesis 28:1-22; Genesis 35:1-12

Key Verse: Genesis 35:4, “So they gave Jacob all the foreign gods which were in their hands, and the earrings which were in their ears; and Jacob hid them under the terebinth tree which was by Shechem,” (NKJV) When you want to remove the foreign gods and idols, you start by looking into your life and asking yourself: have I become an idol in the local church where I serve as a pastor, as a deacon, as church worker, etc? Have you become an idol in your workplace? Have you become god? Is the church yours? When we talk about idols, people are looking outside, but there are idols inside. There are men who have become idols. Some pastors have become idols. Some deacons, deaconesses, unit leaders, choirmasters, mission leaders and Sunday School Superintendents have become gods and idols in churches.

Check and find out, are you an idol? If you are an idol, what are you going to do about it, if you are going to the house of God? Some people who want to be like other nations go out and bring in all types of things. They are not interested in what God and the Bible are saying. They are interested in what people out there are saying and doing. What is the Bible saying? Who does the Bible want you and your household to be?

They gave Jacob all the foreign gods and their earrings, which were on their ears, but these ear rings were not ordinary ear rings; they were actually idolatrous earrings. Jesus said the prince of this world cometh and he has nothing in me (John 14:30). What has the prince of this world used to keep people in chains? He has used adultery; he has used fornication; he has used uncleanliness; he has used lies, deceit and hypocrisy; he has used drunkenness; he has used witchcraft; he has used greed and avarice; he has used envy and jealousy and he has used every form of ungodliness.

Everything that is contrary to God is a property of the devil. Everything that is ungodly belongs to the devil, and anybody who says he wants to relate with God must get rid of every property of the devil from his life. If you don’t get rid of the devil’s property from your life, no matter your position in the church, you are a fool. If you are a pastor and you don’t get rid of every evil, every abomination, every ungodly thing and everything that is contrary to the Scripture anywhere, but rather you have embraced it, you love it, you defend it, you protect it, you stand for it, you identify yourself with it, you know it is not of God; you know it is satanic and you know it is devilish but you have decided to embrace it, you are a fool.

How can any man embrace what God hates? How can any man receive what God Has rejected? How can you deceive yourself? Anything and everything that is ungodly, you must reject it. There is nothing belonging to the devil that could be seen in Jesus Who said He is our Lord and Master, absolutely nothing. You don’t offer sacrifice to God on the platform of iniquity.

You cannot build a house on a faulty foundation. You cannot build a church on foundation of sin, evil and iniquity. You cannot sing on the platform of sin, otherwise you are a fool. We must get rid of these things that hinder our fellowship with God.

Today’s Nugget: Get Rid of Sin

Prayer: Lord, help me to get rid of ungodly things in my life

Prayer lines: 08054477940.

E-mail: servantofgod111@yahoo.com

Rev. Pastor Ejikeme Ejim, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria.



Like this: Like Loading...