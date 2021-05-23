Ejim

Text: Genesis 28:1-22; Genesis 35:1-12

Key Verse: Genesis 35:1, “And God said unto Jacob, Arise, go up to Bethel, and dwell there: and make there an altar unto God, that appeared unto thee when thou fleddest from the face of Esau thy brother.” (KJV)

Bethel is a place of repentance, renewal and multiplied blessing. Jacob was away from Bethel; settled down among the heathens and his family was reaping the dividends. His daughter had committed adultery (Chapter 34:2); his sons had committed murder (Chapter 34:25) and his family had many strange gods (Chapter 35:4). It is obvious that Jacob had lost his way and God said to him, ‘arise and go up to Bethel.’

God is calling His people to return to Bethel because some forgot what God called them to do and some began to pursue other things. Today, the desire to preach the gospel, win souls for God and stand tall for God anywhere has started to dwindle and God is saying you should go back to where you were called. Remember who called you; remember why you were called; remember the zeal that was in you and remember the desire you had towards God. Why should the zeal of God go down? Why should your cry for the souls to be saved and plucked out from the hands of the devil go down? Why are you not preaching what you were preaching at the beginning? Why has your message changed? Why do souls no longer matter? Why is evangelism dying? Why is Bible study no longer there? Why don’t you attend prayer meeting anymore? Why are you now bigger than the all-nights prayers? Remember in your first church, you were involved in all night prayers, prayer meetings and fasting.

Some deacons don’t attend the midweek service for prayer because they are deacons. They will not attend the all-night prayer and they will not attend the prayer and fasting meeting. Many years ago, many big men used to be involved in evangelism, but today, the story is no longer the same. They leave it for the young ones, they are too big now to say Jesus saves; they are too big now to say Jesus heals and they are too big to walk along the street to say Jesus delivers.

Some people in the churches are too big to go on evangelism and too big to go on the streets to distribute tracts. They know they didn’t start that way, but they have become idols. When Paul was writing to his son, Timothy, he made it plain about Jesus. He said, if you deny me before men, I will deny you before my Father in Heaven (2 Timothy 2:12).

Jacob returned to Bethel with all the people who were with him (Genesis 35:6). When Jacob returned to Bethel, God blessed him and changed his name from wuru wuru man to Israel, the old man has gone away. He was now a prince with God and automatically he has power with men. God made him fruitful, multiplied him, gave to him and his descendants the land of their fathers, Abraham and Isaac and out of his loins came out kings.

When you return to God and open up yourself, the blessing will not only be on you; the blessing will also be on your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. God will enter into a special covenant of blessing with you, and all your offspring will be specially blessed, as you make your way back to Bethel and renew your relationship with God.

Today’s Nugget: Bethel is a place of Blessing.

Prayer: Lord, I return to Bethel with my household

