There is a clarion call for the people of God to arise and go back to Bethel, where they first met God. Jacob was asked to arise and go up to Bethel, where he first met God. What people need today in the world is the salvation that only Jesus gives. Only Jesus can save (Acts 4:12) and He gives power to those who come to Him to be saved (John 1:12). Jesus is the only way out of every seed of sin, godlessness, envy, adultery, fornication, lying and stealing. Every man outside Christ is lost (Luke 19:10). Jesus is the light that drives away darkness (John 8:12; John 9:45). Except those whose stock in trade is to disobey as the ostrich, the spiritual decline over the years in the Christendom is very clear. The psalmist asked a very pertinent question in Psalm 11:3, “If the foundation be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” Personally, I have always responded, that the righteous has the responsibility of rebuilding the foundation for no one can build without a foundation. No one can build on a faulty foundation. Jesus Christ is the foundation (1 Corinthians 3:11) and Jesus Christ is the chief corner stone (Ephesians 3:19-21).

Unfortunately, over the years, while the foundation has been in place, there is clear evidence of distortions in the super structure that Christ Has laid. Some builders did not take heed as they built upon this foundation that Jesus, the Wise Master Builder, had laid (1 Corinthians 3:10) and so, the pattern was compromised. Moses built everything in the tabernacle according to the pattern (Exodus 25:9-40; Exodus 26:30; Exodus 40:23-27) and so, we should not do differently. What should we do? It is simple; return to the blue print. Yes, return to the blue print that our fathers of faith received from God. That is why we must return to Bethel. We can see what happened at first encounter at Bethel in Genesis 28:10-22, and we can also see the outcome of the return trip to Bethel in Genesis 35:1-15.

Jacob put up a pillar there and said, “I have put up this pillar here to remind me of this special day of return to Bethel” and he called that place El-Bethel (Genesis 35:7). You will have to know what to do to remind you that you have returned to worship God in spirit and in truth, not just in the flesh, which is not acceptable, but that God Has opened your eyes and that you know what acceptable worship is.

It is not enough to observe the existing cracks in the super structure that Christ Has laid. We must just not sit, grumble and do nothing. No, we must do something, not just anything and the only thing that we should do is return to Bethel. This is because we should earnestly desire a true living relationship with God. We must identify and expunge every obstacle and stumbling block, which the devil has built up over the years in his confirmed determination at promoting counterfeit, fake and unprofitable worship. We must desire to return to Bethel and cling tenaciously to every ingredient of acceptable worship. Let us go back to Bethel and straighten out issues with God. God is ready to make it up again with you, if you are ready to come back.

Rev. Pastor Ejikeme Ejim, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria





