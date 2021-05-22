Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba, Delta State defeated the UBTH Golf Club, Benin City, Edo State in an energy sapping Inter-Club Match Play held at IGCC golf course, Asaba last Saturday.

The event, the second between both clubs was played over 18-holes, and witnessed highly competitive golf action exhibited by over 70 golfers from both clubs who displayed their golfing skills.

The Team IGCC was led by its Captain, Alfred Ebreneyin and had the likes of Lady Captain, Hetty Egbai, Peter Iweze, Tony Obuaya, Henry Onianwa, Ishmael Khalil, Sifo Oniti, Meg Attoh among others who made the club proud during the event.

Team UBTH was anchored by the club Captain, Hon Mathew Iduoriyekemwen, and ably supported by Lady Captain, Ehis Igbinadolor; former lady captain, Sandra Emina were among those who featured for the Benin based club.

Team IGCC led by its Captain, Alfred Ebreneyin won the encounter with 5 points margin having recorded 25 points while visitors, UBTH gathered 20 points.

In his remarks, Ebreneyin thanked the UBTH Captain and members for honouring the event, and for giving his team a good fight during the match play, adding that part of the ways to sustain the development of golf in the country is through competitive events.

Similarly, UBTH captain, Hon. Iduoriyekemwen who was happy and excited at the event noted that the club looks forward to the return match as they intend to keep the trophy in Benin by winning the reverse fixture.

He thanked the captain and members of the IGCC for being good hosts to them.

