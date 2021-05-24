Sir: As the youngest member of the Nigerian’s parliamentary house and subsequently a minister during the First Republic when Lagos was the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the late Yusuf Maitama Sule had left a vacuum hardly to be replaced by our political elite both the electorates and the elected.

Meanwhile, reverse is the case in Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State where Honorable Ahmad Madaki Gololo is representing at the lower chamber of the National Assembly for second term in office.

Today in the whole of Bauchi State there is no single serving member in the NASS that neither has the habit of driving himself in a non tinted car nor engage the services of security operatives or political thugs to deny his electorates access to his house or where about because he feels they are part and parcel of him like a “flesh and blood relatives” which can only be separated by divine intervention but not on worldly affair or material.

Honorable Ahmad Madaki Gololo won his second term bid in a re-run election between him and his NNPP counterpart, Hon. Isa Wabu as a result of Federal High Court verdict in Jos that ousted his predecessor of the APC, Hon. Moh’d Garba Gololo, thereby conducting a fresh election on the 21st January 2020. There was a lot of challenges faced by the member having come from an opposition party at the NASS and the state level where majority of the members in both the State House of Assembly and the NASS are from the APC apart from the State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad (Kauran Bauchi) of the PDP too.

Recently, apart from standing to provide a good legislative process to his constituents at the chamber, he distributed a lot of dividend of democracy including provision of infrastructure at a health facility in Zindiwa ward as well as drugs and other consumables to enhance their health status.

Others include keke NAPEP, motorcycles, sewing machines all in trailers to make them self reliant in addition to 30 people enlisted to benefit from the Federal Government N20,000 monthly stipend across the 16 wards allocated to all the 774 LGAS in the country.

Gololo tries to avoid eye service which was the reason for him not to disclose other gestures like financial assistance to students who secured admission into tertiary institutions and indeed his struggle to get job opportunities to the lucky ones.

• Adamu Yalwa Gabi is a graduate of Quantity Surveying from ATBU, Bauchi.



