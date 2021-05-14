As banditry, kidnapping and killings continue in many parts of the country, especially the Northern region, with no definite pointers to the perpetrators, pointing of accusing fingers has now become a routine.

This time, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has accused some northern governors and residents of complicity in banditry activities, saying some of them help the bandits to commit atrocities.

“We are all policemen today. We know these bandits. We know where they stay and what they do,” the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, quoted Mr Mohammed as saying.

“Sometimes, they are aided and abetted by some of us, and we should fish them out because the police in their numbers are already overwhelmed.”

“I’m calling on the federal government to work with us as governors and local governments because that’s where the solution is.”

The Bauchi governor said President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime will not be able to tackle the continued deterioration of nationwide insecurity alone.

“It is the responsibility of the federal, state and the local governments, including all the traditional institutions in the country.

“These problems can only with tackled with concerted efforts and collaboration from the federal, state, and local governments.

“As a nation, we are challenged by so many aspects of misdemeanors, crime, and criminality. It is not just a federal government’s responsibility. I hope we sit down as a country to reflect and make sure we bring solutions,” Governor Muhammed further explained.

Like this: Like Loading...