By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has vowed to fulfill his campaign promise of transforming the riverine communities in the state that have been neglected over the years.

Emmanuel who spoke yesterday during the official flag-off of the Petrochemical plant and Fertilizer Production factory in the Eastern Obolo Local government area said the project was conceived in line with his vision and desire to change the fortunes of the riverine communities.

The governor who was accompanied by his River State Counterpart, Nyesom Wike reassured the youths of the area of inclusion in his government’s planned special capacity building program to equip locals with required skills.

When we were campaigning for our second term in office, we said we were going to give a lot of attention to the rural and riverine areas that have been cut off in the past and that is what we are doing here today.

“I want also assure you that my administration will complete the construction of the road linking the Local Government Secretariat to the Palace of the Paramount ruler. This will be the first major road construction project in the area by any state government.

“And I urged the youth to channel any issue involving the project to my office. You must give contractors all the needed support to ensure the completion of the road”.

The governor who also performed the ground-breaking for the proposed Akwa Ibom State University Teaching Hospital sited in his home country, Onna local government area, commended his friends, including Governor, Wike for the financial support so far made towards the Teaching Hospital project.

Performing the Foundation stone laying of the Petrochemical and fertilizer production factory in Eastern Obolo council area of the state, as well as that of the Onna University Teaching Hospital, Governor Nyesòn Wike of Rivers lauded Governors of the People’s Democratic Party,(PDP) for their outstanding performances in terms of provision of critical infrastructure in their respective states.

Wike who pointed out that governor Udom Emmanuel’s legacy projects would create massive employment opportunities for the Akwa Ibom people also commissioned a 13.2 km network of roads linking Nkana in Etinan to Awa in Onna LGA.

