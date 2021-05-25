Gov Emmanuel By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State chapter, has dispelled widespread rumour that the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has concluded plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Borono Bassey and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, described governor Emmanuel as a very committed, loyal and dutiful leader of the PDP, in Akwa Ibom State.

The statement reads, “We cannot conceive the faintest of reasons why Governor Emmanuel would contemplate any form of movement, even in thoughts from the PDP whose values and ideological leaning resonates with his total development and leadership agenda; let alone to a party like the APC, a party synonymous with retrogression.

“Our Party, the PDP does not have even the miniscule sympathy for the APC in this shattered dream as our Governor and leader of our party cannot in all good conscience, plunge our State into the impending retrogression that awaits any state that affiliates directly with the APC.

[ALSO READ] Worsening insecurity: CUPP calls for Buhari’s resignation “The fact that this risible propaganda is making its way into the public domain at a time when Governor Emmanuel is busy inaugurating life-touching projects around the State as part of his pursuit of the Completion agenda and to mark the 6th Anniversary of his outstanding leadership in Akwa Ibom State equally speaks to the ill motive of its purveyors.

“Akwa Ibom State, under the leadership Governor Udom Emmanuel is marching forward with the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and no form of hallucinations from men of the Broom-wielding coven can change this resolve”

The PDP added that it was however clear that the APC who are principal shareholders in this rumour mills are desirous of having focused, visionary and performing governor of the PDP cross over to their sinking boat.

The party stressed that no performing PDP Governor who would defect to a party that has brought so much untold hardship on Nigerians.

“We, therefore, urge our people to disregard such rumours or at best regard them as the manifestations of the thought process results of people who do not wish Akwa Ibom State well”, the statement said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

