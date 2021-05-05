Abdullahi Sule By David Odama

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State yesterday warned that his administration might be overwhelmed if the unwarranted killings and wanton destruction of property among others were not stopped by warring Fulani herders and Tiv farmers in the state.

The governor who spoke while addressing the Tiv and Fulani communities of Rukubi and Agbashi in Doma Local Government Area of the state, lamented that the Fulani and Tiv crisis was causing the state financial, material and human resources.

Governor Sule represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, noted that other aspects of development were being hindered following incessant clashes which government was spending much to ensure that peace was maintained.

While expressing sadness that the cordial relationship that existed between the Fulani herders and the Tiv farmers had gone sour resulting in several loss of lives and property, Governor Sule said he was in the community to find solution to end the crisis between the Tiv farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

According to Sule, government was not happy with the wanton destruction of lives and properties in the area and pleaded with the farmers and the herdsmen to give peace a chance as there could be no development in an atmosphere of rancour.

He said “Government will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that all the displaced people return home to continue their normal lives. I am calling on the factions to come in terms with one another for peace and harmony and for development to thrive.”

While lamenting the situation, the Deputy Governor said government was disturbed by the wanton destruction that accompanied the recent clashes between the two ethnic groups which cost the state a lot in terms of financial, material and human resources.

Representatives of the Fulani herdsmen and Tiv farmers, acknowledged that the crisis was an extension of the farmer-herder hostilities in Benue State, and called for collaboration between the Nasarawa and Benue State governments to bring lasting solution.

