Gov Ugwuanyi of Enugu state The Enugu State University Teaching Hospital Association of Residents Doctors (ESUTH-ARD) has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a leader with the hallmarks of leadership.

In an appreciation message the doctors extended to the Governor on Friday, they appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi’s giant strides in the areas of Covid-19 interventions, medical equipment and construction of physical infrastructure both at the Enugu and Igbo-Eno sections of the state-owned Teaching Hospital.

In the appreciation message, endorsed by the President and Secretary-General of ESUTH-ARD, Drs Chima Edoga and Chukwunonso Ofonere, the Resident Doctors noted that while many Governors were grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, Governor Ugwuanyi showed leadership by providing and equipping isolation centres, many of which were built from the scratch.

“His Excellency, recognizing the well-documented health hazards faced by health workers in the state, started paying a COVID-19 Hazard allowance in April 2020 and has continued till date. His Excellency has demonstrated an unprecedented capacity and leadership, by sustaining the payment of this allowance into this third wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic, notwithstanding the dwindling revenues of the state.”

Also read: Survivors relive ordeal after armed militias wreak havoc in Benue IDPs camp, kill 7, injure many They also noted that the Governor took into cognizance the available evidence from the Survey findings released in February 2021 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Nigeria Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) which revealed that Enugu State, along with Lagos State, had a high prevalence of COVID-19, with nearly one out of every four persons having been exposed to the virus.

“Other state governors are to learn from and emulate His Excellency in this regard,” the doctors charged.

On the procurement, supply and installation of state-of-the-art medical equipment in the hospital, the ESUTH-ARD recalled that Governor Ugwuanyi promised to procure Computed Tomography (CT) Scan machine for the State Teaching Hospital in November 2019, and kept to his word with the delivery and installation of the modern CT scan machine in this month of May 2021.

“This development will no doubt lead to improved health care delivery and training within the hospital. It will also lower the cost of CT Scans for patients and place the Teaching Hospital in the enviable class of Tertiary Health Institutions possessing CT Imaging capacity,” the doctors disclosed.

X-raying the Governor’s monumental strides in the provision of physical infrastructure in the hospital, ESUTH-ARD stated that whilst undertaking the massive construction of world-class healthcare facilities at the proposed permanent site for the ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine in Igbo-Eno, the Governor has commenced the construction of a multi-storey Accident and Emergency Complex within the State Tertiary Hospital, to increase the capacity and capability for emergency care to the good people of Enugu State.

“His Excellency, we have enumerated just a few of what your visionary leadership has availed the tertiary health sector of the state. In the fullness of time, the legacies of His Excellency, across all levels of health care, will surely be written in gold.

“The Association of Resident Doctors, ESUT-TH Parklane will continue to work for and with His Excellency, to ensure quality health care of the Gov. Ugwuanyi has shown leadership in the health sector – ESUTH Resident Doctors

The Enugu State University Teaching Hospital Association of Residents Doctors (ESUTH-ARD) has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a leader with the hallmarks of leadership.

In an appreciation message the doctors extended to the Governor on Friday, they appreciated Governor Ugwuanyi’s giant strides in the areas of Covid-19 interventions, medical equipment and construction of physical infrastructure both at the Enugu and Igbo-Eno sections of the state-owned Teaching Hospital.

In the appreciation message, endorsed by the President and Secretary-General of ESUTH-ARD, Drs Chima Edoga and Chukwunonso Ofonere, the Resident Doctors noted that while many Governors were grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, Governor Ugwuanyi showed leadership by providing and equipping isolation centres, many of which were built from the scratch.

“His Excellency, recognizing the well-documented health hazards faced by health workers in the state, started paying a COVID-19 Hazard allowance in April 2020 and has continued till date. His Excellency has demonstrated an unprecedented capacity and leadership, by sustaining the payment of this allowance into this third wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic, notwithstanding the dwindling revenues of the state.”

They also noted that the Governor took into cognizance the available evidence from the Survey findings released in February 2021 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Nigeria Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) which revealed that Enugu State, along with Lagos State, had a high prevalence of COVID-19, with nearly one out of every four persons having been exposed to the virus.

“Other state governors are to learn from and emulate His Excellency in this regard,” the doctors charged.

On the procurement, supply and installation of state-of-the-art medical equipment in the hospital, the ESUTH-ARD recalled that Governor Ugwuanyi promised to procure Computed Tomography (CT) Scan machine for the State Teaching Hospital in November 2019, and kept to his word with the delivery and installation of the modern CT scan machine in this month of May 2021.

“This development will no doubt lead to improved health care delivery and training within the hospital. It will also lower the cost of CT Scans for patients and place the Teaching Hospital in the enviable class of Tertiary Health Institutions possessing CT Imaging capacity,” the doctors disclosed.

X-raying the Governor’s monumental strides in the provision of physical infrastructure in the hospital, ESUTH-ARD stated that whilst undertaking the massive construction of world-class healthcare facilities at the proposed permanent site for the ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine in Igbo-Eno, the Governor has commenced the construction of a multi-storey Accident and Emergency Complex within the State Tertiary Hospital, to increase the capacity and capability for emergency care to the good people of Enugu State.

“His Excellency, we have enumerated just a few of what your visionary leadership has availed the tertiary health sector of the state. In the fullness of time, the legacies of His Excellency, across all levels of health care, will surely be written in gold.

“The Association of Resident Doctors, ESUT-TH Parklane will continue to work for and with His Excellency, to ensure quality health care of the good people of the state. Please accept the assurances of our highest regards and best wishes. Thank you.” people of the state. Please accept the assurances of our highest regards and best wishes. Thank you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...