…commiserates with family, President Buhari, NA Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has described as shocking the tragic death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru who was killed this Friday evening in an ill-fated plane crash while on an official assignment to Kaduna.

The Governor’s commiseration was contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu

Governor Bello described the death of the COAS a colossal loss to Nigeria particularly at such a time when the country was confronting numerous insecurity challenges in different parts of the country.

While commiserating with the family, friends and associate of the late COAS, Bello described Lt. General Attahiru as a hero who gave his all to the service of his fatherland and similarly died while attending to his duties

He also extended his condolences to the families of the COAS’ aides and entourage who also lost their lives in the tragic incident.

In the same vein, The Governor commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of one of his service chiefs stating that he would be dearly missed while he also condoled with the Nigeria Army over the loss of the COAS and others who died alongside him

The Governor prayed for the repose of their souls while he also asked God to give those grieving the death of their loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss

Attahiru was appointed Chief of Army Staff on January 26, 2021. Born on 10th August 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, he graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy.

