As part of efforts to contribute to the development health sector, particularly for women, Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello has inaugurated a women health centre in Kontagora.



Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello inaugurating a women health centre in Kontagora. Photo/ NAN

The modern and well equiped edifice is initiated by the wife of the governor, Dr Amina, through her Raise Foundation, with the support from Mainstream Foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects. A statement by Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, spokesperson to Sani-Bello, said that the centre would provide health care services to women affected by Vesico Vegina Fistula (VVF) and also teach them skills before reintegrating them into their communities.

At the occasion, the governor said that the establishment of the centre would complement the state government’s effort at providing qualitative healthcare to residents, calling for more of such support from other private bodies.

He urged pregnant women to always go for antenatal and ensure they go to clinic or hospital for child birth in order to reduce the burden of VVF in the State.

“We pray that soon we will use this centre as a general health facility because we are hoping that with proper sensitisation, especially of women in rural areas, they will go to either the primary healthcare or hospital to give birth,” he said.

The Governor said he would support the project and other similar projects put in place by private organisations.

Amina, who explained that the project started in 2019 and was completed in November 2020, said it was borne out of her dedication to indigent women affected by VVF.

She said that the centre has so far treated 34 patients and presently have 21 patients undergoing treatment.

The wife of the Governor added that a 20-bed patients hostel has been provided to help the patients recuperate.

The hostel is also providing patients empowerment skills and prepare them psychologically, emotionally as well as financially to continue with their lives.

Executive Secretary, Mainstream Foundation, Alhaji Siraj Abdullahi, said some of their CSR are in the areas of education, health, environment among others, adding that their interventions are in all their host communities.

Former Nigeria Head of State, retire Gen. Abubakar Abdulsalami and retired Col. Sani Bello, who is the Chairman, Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, were the special guests at the event.

Wives of the Northern Governors Forum, represented by Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, representative of the Nigeria Medical Association, Niger State House of Assembly, Federal Ministry of Health, Medical Women Association of Nigeria were among the groups and institutions at the event.

Other dignitaries were former Niger State Chief Judge, Justice Fati Lami-Abubakar, Emir of Kagara, Alhaji Ahmed Garba, Attahiru II, and the Emir of Kontagora also represented by Alhaji Shehu Galadima, the Galadiman Kontagora.



