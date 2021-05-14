Abdullahi Sule. Photo: TWITTER/NASARAWAGOVT

Alhaji Hashimu Jibrin-Gurku, an aide to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has called on Muslim faithful to pray for peace and development in the country. Jibrin-Gurku, who is Special Adviser to the Governor on Erosion Control and Waste Management, made the call when Islamic clerics from Karu Local Government Area paid him a Sallah homage on Friday in his residence at Gurku, Karu.

He said: “I want to urge you and other clerics to continue to pray for the unity, peace, progress and development of the country because prayer is key to any success.

“Peace is a necessary requirement for the development of any society. Peace is priceless and non negotiable.

“Let us continue to imbibe the spirit of love, tolerance and forgiveness, among other lessons learnt during the Ramadan to foster peace and unity in the country.”

Jibrin-Gurku also called on the people of the state and Nigerians at large to continue to pray for the administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Sule to succeed.

“The governor is doing his best in almost all sectors of the economy to touch the lives of the people positively.

“Let us continue to pray and support his administration to enable us to enjoy more dividend of democracy,” he said.

Jibrin-Gurku urged Nigerians to strive to live in peace, be their brother’s keepers, be law abiding and tolerate one another, irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations.

Earlier, Habu Ango-Gurku, the Chairman, Council of Ulamas (Islamic clerics), Gurku community, said the visit was to identify and rejoice with the special adviser on the successful celebration of Eid el-Fitri.

Ango-Gurku assured the former lawmaker, who represented Karu/Gitata constituency at the state House of Assembly, of their support for government’s policies and programmes.





