By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, on Thursday said it was unreasonable for the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to propose an increase in the pump price of petrol from N162 to N385 at a time the country is in a dire economic situation.

CNG spokesman, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, said that such a proposal was inauspicious at a time the nation is struggling to pull itself from the brinks, adding that what the country needed was an improvement in the quality of life of the people.

Abdul-Azeez, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, said that the coalition has placed all its affiliates on notice of an impending mass action to force an unconditional reversal in the event of any hike.

“Our reaction, as usual, is that the proposal of the governors is unreasonable as almost all their decisions on major national issues have been. The only remaining option is for Nigerians to mobilize and reject any further increase in fuel pump prices.

"On our part, we have placed all our affiliates on notice of an impending mass action to force an unconditional reversal in the event of any hike.

“Meanwhile, we condemn the Governors’ proposal as insensitive and completely unacceptable. No responsible government would think of adding to the present dire situation of a country that is already on the brink.

“It is an irony that a government that came to power on the back of promises of improving the quality of life of the people would within a few years assume the reputation of being the worst in the history of Nigeria. Buhari’s government that has lost its courage and the necessary capacity to secure its citizens is certainly a failed administration,” he said.

