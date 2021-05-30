Images from the scene of the assassination of APC chieftain, Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State has now been made public.

Gulak who was a former political adviser to Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan was shot dead in Owerri, Imo state on Saturday evening on his way to the airport.

In pictures seen, Gulak is seen lifeless in a pool of blood beside a black camry vehicle.

Below are photographs from his assassination

Gulak according to the Imo State police command, reportedly left his hotel without any security detail in spite of the insecurity in the state.

Bala Elkana, the Imo police spokesman, said six armed bandits intercepted and shot at the APC chieftain who was heading to the airport in a taxi.

The statement read: “On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators.”

Gulak once declared himself as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the party’s leadership crisis in January 2016. He was also the chairman of the APC committee that conducted the primaries for Imo governorship election.

He had been declared missing after arriving in the state to supervise the exercise in October 2018. He later said he was “kidnapped” alongside members of the panel, and that he was offered $2 million to influence the outcome of the primaries.