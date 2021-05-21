One of the two ATR72-600 aircraft acquired by Green Africa airline

Green Africa has announced its launch route network ahead of entry into service. With plans to commence operations from its Lagos base at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Green Africa will launch flight operations to connect seven cities after completing its ongoing Air Operator Certificate (AOC), currently at advanced stages at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Plans are already underway to establish two more operational bases outside Lagos to stimulate air travel and provide more options to customers.

To facilitate increased economic and trade activities within Nigeria, Green Africa will offer new direct connections from the commercial hub of Lagos (LOS) into Akure, Ilorin, Abuja, Enugu, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi, said they are crafting a network plan that will allow more customers to pursue their economic interest or simply spend more time with family and friends.

Green Africa recently received its first aircraft with the second and third aircraft expected to arrive soon. Facilities and infrastructures are now in place to support commercial flight, and airport operations.

Green Africa recently took delivery of two ATR 72-600 aircraft in preparation for the commencement of demonstration flights. The aircraft, with registration, marks 5N-GAA and 5N-GAE, are two of the 15 expected by the airline.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...