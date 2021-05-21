Green Energy International Limited, the Operator of the Otakikpo field marginal fields has firmly established itself as a major player in the Nigerian Oil and Gas energy space by securing the License to Operate (LTO) a crude handling facility from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR). This approval was obtained following a rigorous conformity assessment certification of the Otakikpo field Early production facilities.

Green Energy International Limited operates the field via a 10,000bpd oil handling and 20MMscf gas handling processing equipment, 20,000bpd export facilities and LACT unit. Crude evacuation is achieved via an 8km pipeline that stretches 6km into the Atlantic, where a shuttle vessel receives the crude and cargos to a 3rd party terminal for export.

This approval is coming on the heel of a successful expansion and commissioning of additional storage capacity in the field which increases tank farm capacity from 70,000Bbls to 140,000Bbls.

According to the Director of Engineering Services, Engineer Adenrele Falade, the expansion in the storage capacity was primarily to improve the efficiency in the production and evacuation chain. The additional storage buffers eliminate to a large extent unplanned and undesired production cut or downtime resulting from storage challenges, especially at the peak of rainy season when the weather conditions at the sea-end become unfavourable for seamless evacuation.

This has significantly increased production uptime to about 95%, an efficiency level much higher than International Oil Companies operating in a similar area of operations.

GEIL continually takes pride in the enhancement of the development of local capabilities. The company is not only fully indigenous owned, but also wholly operated and managed by teams of highly experienced indigenous staffs across different departments including operations and maintenance, engineering, legal, supply chain, security, etc. About 40% of the operations team are from the host communities and are prepared for increasingly challenging career opportunities through world-class training and capacity development programmes.

The Company also recently achieved a stellar safety record by achieving 3 million man-hours without a lost-time incident (LTI). Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe, the Chairman and CEO of Green Energy International Limited, commended the Operations team on this milestone which reflects the fact that the Company does not view HSE as just about rules and preventative measures. It is a foundational value of the Company that is deeply embedded in its organization’s culture.



