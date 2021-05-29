FILE: Nigerian troops celebrate after taking over Bama from Boko Haram on March 25, 2015. AFP PHOTO / NICHOLE SOBECKINichole Sobecki/AFP/Getty Images

A Nigerian group has cautioned Amnesty International and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), operating in the Northeast to desist from further compromising national security and the counter-terrorism war by tactically emboldening the terrorists.

The God Bless Nigeria Group, a nonpartisan organisation, which gave the warning during a solidarity rally in support of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, tagged ‘Armed Forces Appreciation Day,’ called on Nigerians to shun divisive actions and comments that could jeopardise the unity and progress of the nation “and support our military in its bid to stamp out the insurgency, banditry and other crimes.

The group’s spokesman, Eric Ogolo, said the Nigerian military has remained committed to the task of keeping the country together and safe while putting their lives on the line.

“The Nigerian Armed forces is not only our pride but also our superheroes, our saviours from all those hostile enemies, both external and internal,” Ogolo said.

“No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks. We have come together today, to express our profound gratitude for the sacrifices, contributions strength and commitment that you all display every single day. Whenever this country calls, you all are the ones who answer, no matter the circumstance, no matter the danger, no matter the sacrifice, and this you do, with high morale.

“Moving through the creeks of Opobo in the Niger Delta where these gallant men and women keep wake in Operation PULO SHIELD, among others, to ensure the continuous flow of crude that keeps the nation’s economy afloat, to the vast forest in North-East Nigeria, to Oke Ero forest in Kwara state and Internal Security operations in other North-Central zones, and in the North West.

“Also on the streets of Owerri in South-East Nigeria, we can say that the Nigerian military truly observes federal character, not only in the ethnic composition but in the spread of its gallantry across the nation in support of civil authority, especially the Nigerian Navy, Airforce, Police and other security agencies.

“The rescue of about 101 abducted female students at Dapchi, in Yobe State, together with several women and children from the enclaves and cocoon of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, also the rescue of over 300 students abducted from a boys’ public school in Katsina, amongst others, is another testimony to the fact that the Army, the Navy, and Air force can achieve success through their collaborative efforts towards emergency response”.

Ogolo added further that, “we commend the Nigerian Airforce for providing strategic airlifts, air interdictions, surveillance. logistic supplies for the Armed Forces. However, there is need for synergies among the services as one body. A lot of work has to be done regarding the insecurity in the country.

“While we understand that war requires patience and discipline, the promise of ending terrorism must be realised. We commend the Muhammadu Buhari administration for the timely provision of adequate resources and necessary logistics support for the Armed Forces to operate with the best and modern warfare equipment, while at the same time addressing the issues of their welfare.

“This administration has greatly encouraged local production of armoured fighting vehicles and other military hardware. These visionary steps has profoundly impacted positively on the Nigerian military Operations.

“We also want to use this opportunity to celebrate the Former Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), for his exceptional leadership, in seriously degrading Boko Haram, reducing the terror group to a shadow of itself. Buratai’s presence in the frontline, his strategy of making the welfare of soldiers his paramount priority, boosted the morale of troops immensely. We believe that his new duties will deliver the required international collaboration to wipe out terrorism and whenever the clarion calls.

“We appreciate the Honourable Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) for his incredible leadership. He has made a lot of impressive changes since his appointment as Minister of Defence.

“We also appreciate the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Police Intelligence, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) their efforts leading to the arrest of sponsors of terrorism and insurgency and banditry. We urge them to expose terrorists, insurgents, bandits and their sponsors in court as soon as possible.

“We condole with the Nigerian military over the tragic death of COAS, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers and men who died In the Air Force plane crash on Friday 21 May, in Kaduna. They gave their lives in the line of duty and patriotic Service to the nation.

“The late COAS was patriotic in the fight against insurgency within the rt period he served the nation. Nigerians followed with keen interest tremendous progress and notable achievement he was recording in the fight against insurgency, kidnappings, and banditry. We would ever remember him for his bravery, commitment and determination in the quest for a better and secure Nigeria.

“We must honour the good works of our Fallen Heroes, as well as the patience and sacrifices of their families. We must remain worthy of their sacrifice—forever committed to the country they loved and died for.

“We use this opportunity to congratulate Major General Farouk Yahaya, n his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff. We have no doubt that the appointment would bring new hope, commitment and renewed energy, taking off from where his predecessor left in service delivery to the Army and to the nation”.

Addressing the group, the Director Defence Information Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, commended its members for appreciating the sacrifices made by the military to defend the nation.

He assured that the Armed Forces is committed to surmounting the contemporary security challenges facing the country.

