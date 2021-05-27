A group, Coalition of Concerned Nigerians (CCN) has faulted the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) for alleged gross misconduct over its demand for a mandatory N250,000 coaching fee to be paid by Directors shortlisted for promotion examination for permanent secretary.

The group raised the issue yesterday when the members protested against the complex processes in the appointment of permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies for Nasarawa, Lagos, Katsina, Ekiti, and Enugu States in the civil service.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the convener of the coalition comrade Japheth A. Ogbueri said the process for the appointment of permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies in five states has been dogged by irregularities.

He said the mandatory N250, 000 Executive Coaching Fee collected by PSIN should be refunded, as it is a gross violation of the ground norm that defines the provision of Public Service Rules on promotion examination as well as irreconcilable contradiction that may promote corruption.

“We are aware of the existing vacancies for Permanent Secretaries in five States and also perused through the Circular from Office of the Head of service with HCSF{CMO|AOD[012]1X]10 as reference number, and dated 27″ May, 2021, which provided timetable for the conduct of processes for the appointment of new Federal Permanent Secretaries,” Ogbueri said.

He said they are also aware of, “Another memo signed on behalf of the Administrator/CEO of Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) which demanded payment of mandatory Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250,000.00) as Two Weeks Executive Coaching/Training Programme for 47 shortlisted prospective Permanent Secretaries(Eligible Directors) in Federal Civil Service.”

He said the group is conversant with the provisions of Federal Character Commission (Establishment) Act Cap F7 LFRN, 2004, of which Part 1, Section 2, which provides that the best and most competent persons shall be recruited from each State of the Federation to fill positions reserved for indigenes of the State.

“We are also mindful of the prescriptions of Chapter 2, Section 7 (PROMOTION) of the Public Service Rules, 2009, Subsection (C) which prescribes that promotion shall be made strictly on the basis of competitive merit from eligible candidates.

“Everybody in Nigeria knows that the basic minimum requirement for being appointed as Permanent Secretary is attaining the position of Director (GL-17) hence we wish to use this medium to commend the Head of Service of the Federation and the Chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission for smooth and credible selection process that saw the emergence of 47 eligible Directors from the five States jostling for the five } Permanent Secretary Slots.”

“In another dimension, for one to attain the position of a Director in Federal Civil Service, such a person must have written and passed minimum of ten (10) promotion examinations, with about 20 or more years on the job experience in the service.”

He, therefore, demanded for the purpose of enthronement and entrenchment of Federal Civil Service system that rewards merit and competence, that the proposed written promotion examination on relevant Public Service and Policy Issues billed to hold in National intelligence Agency (NIA) on Monday 31st May 2021be jettisoned

He said the group would rather prefer a selection process, in form of a prescribed Oral interview/Interactive session with broad-based experts slated to hold on Monday 7 June 2021 to be the basis of Final selection of eligible Prospective Permanent Secretaries in conformity with the provisions of Public Service Rules.

“The ICT Proficiency Test on Microsoft word, Excel, and Powerpoint applications slated to hold on Thursday, 3rd June 2021 at PSIN should also but put aside, reasons that Permanent Secretaries have routine officers that work under then who are duty-bound to handle ICT related Jobs.

“The mandatory N250, 000 Executive Coaching Fee collected by PSIN should be refunded, it is a gross violation of the ground norm that defines the provision of Public Service Rules on promotion examination as well as irreconcilable contradiction that may promote corruption.”

He said they may be forced to mobilise thousands of their members to the venue of the proposed examination in peaceful protest if their demands are not granted.



