Foremedia Group Plc, a London-based media and entertainment provider in Nigeria and United Kingdom, has concluded plans to build the first digital ecosystem platform for creatives in the sub-Saharan Africa. Known for delivering Afro-centric media and entertainment contents across the globe, the company aims to support sustainable creative initiatives in the sub-Saharan Africa by empowering content creators to learn, produce, distribute and monetise their works.

The company will introduce to participants elements that include new media, marketplace services and products, content production, distribution and marketing, video streaming and advertising that would enhance their works.

Riding on the waves of Rapid Annual Growth (RAG), organisers disclosed that data from PwC’s Entertainment and Media Outlook from 2017 to 2021 projects that Nigeria will enjoy a rapid yearly growth of 12.1 per cent, making it the fastest-growing media and entertainment market in the world.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Timilehin Suara, noted that due to the lack of platforms around the world to cater for the African audiences, there is an urgent need for a dynamic, high capacity omni-media platform, which is what ForeMedia Group is out to fill.

According to him, the Founder/CEO of the company, Hareter B. Oralusi and his team, have carried out substantial groundwork to make ForeMedia Group the number one digital ecosystem platform in sub-Saharan Africa.

“At the core of every digital ecosystem is a platform business model, and the ForeMedia Group has built an extremely robust tech infrastructure to support its omni-media platform.”

Sura noted that the media outfit provides a perfect new media and entertainment platform for young talented creators and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), thus, empowering them to export and create global market for commercially feasible Afro-centric content.

Supporting content creators with essential tools such as production equipment, technical support, distribution and money to success, Suara disclosed that the company’s ethos is ‘to use the latest cutting-edge digital technology to empower the next generation of Africans through media, entertainment and entrepreneurship; and through this, spread the wonderful diversity of Afro-centric media and entertainment across the world.

According to Suara, the digital platform will give Africans and non-Africans, a fantastic new sphere of brilliant second to none entertainment, adding that ForeTVHub, one of the company’s platform is dedicated to distributing the most engaging and original content that covers media and entertainment from both ForeMedia creators and notable third-party partners.

“The platform will continue to delight both the creators and users in new ways. And with innovative cutting-edge sports and entertainment videos, TV shows, top rated documentaries, music, books and podcasts, as well as so many breaking content from across the globe. Many people and their families visit the site multiple times a day,” he said.

