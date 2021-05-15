[FILES] Customs

The Iseyin Development Union (I.D.U), yesterday, described the action of operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), who shot indiscriminately and allegedly killed about four persons in the community last Thursday, as dastardly and unprofessional. The group, which is the umbrella body of Iseyin indigenes, however, called on residents in the town to remain calm, assuring that justice would be done.

The union’s National President, Alhaji Bayo Raji, stated this while responding to the news of the killing, which occurred in the afternoon of the Sallah Day, after men of the Customs Service intercepted some bags of smuggled rice at one of the borders outside the community.

The lawyer pointed that the wall of peaceful coexistence that had prevailed after the #EndSARS crisis that led to the burning of the Iseyin Divisional Police Headquarters and destruction of rented buildings and properties used by other security agencies in the community has been pulled down by the action of the Customs officers.

It was gathered that an angry mob that converged on the Customs base razed personal properties that were not part of the office of the government agency even as they burnt two patrol vehicles belonging to the NCS.

Raji said: “The incident that occurred today is very sad and dastardly. We want to appeal to our people to please, in the name of the Almighty, remain calm. Justice shall be done!

“Ramadan has just ended and these trigger-happy Customs officers just decided to ignite a fire of violence that we had succeeded in putting out after the #EndSARS crisis.

“The outcry against the high-handedness of these Nigerians that are paid and kitted with our taxes is across the nation, from Katsina to Ibadan and now in Iseyin. But we should not put laws into our hands. Please let us remain calm.”

He appreciated the efforts of the traditional council in Iseyin led by Oba Dr. Abdul-Ganiy Salawudeen Oloogunebi (Ajinese 1), Aseyin of Iseyin, for quickly intervening and dousing the tension brought about by the killing.

“Speedy action shall be taken. But we have challenges and we should not allow our community to be destabilised. May the soul of the departed rest in peace,” he prayed.





