A non-political and socio-cultural group, MINDA Strategic Contact Group (MSCG), has raised the alarm over continued threat by herdsmen to annihilate Benue indigenes and take over their land.

The group, led by a former Permanent Secretary, Government House, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, at a briefing in Makurdi, yesterday, said this year alone, over 200 people have been killed in Logo, Kwande, Guma, Makurdi, Gwer West, Apa, Agatu, Ado and Okpowku local councils of the state.

He said the killings were usually accompanied by wanton destruction of farm crops, produce and property worth billions of naira.

He called on the Federal Government to live up to its full constitutional responsibility of securing people’s lives and property.

The group also condemned recent unprovoked armed attack on Governor Samuel Ortom, as well as attack on Abagana Internally-Displaced Persons (IDP) camp by suspected herdsmen, in which seven persons died and many injured.

“We stand with the governor to demand that President Muhammadu Buhari should rise up to his duties as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or sex, because this is the primary responsibility of government as enshrined in the Constitution for which he also swore on oath to do,” the group said.



