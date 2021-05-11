A group of concerned foreign officers have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over the degrading state of affairs at the ministry of foreign affairs.

In the none paper petition, the concerned individuals appealed for the President’s intervention and kind consideration into the leadership crisis at the ministry under Gabriel Aduda, the permanent secretary.

The concerned individuals accused Aduda of ineptitude, personal enrichment, corrupt practices and general administrative malfeasance.

In the petition, the individuals highlighted disturbing developments which has continued to have devastating consequences on the implementation of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.



According to them, unless there is timely intervention from the president, they fear that the national and security interest of the nation will be jeopardized.

They are therefore hopeful that their concerns would be adequately addressed by the president in the interest of the continued existence of the Foreigh Service.

Ironically, this isn’t the first time Aduda will be in the news for the wrong reasons.

In 2014, Aduda is incidentally, a former official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was arbitrarily appointed director at the Federal Ministry of Finance despite failing a compulsory confirmation/promotion examination for federal civil servants.

Despite many calling for his removal from the post, he remained there and was never removed by the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. Instead he got promoted to the position of a permanent secretary by the Buhari administration, three years after.

Below is a copy of the non paper put together by the concerned individuals and titled “A quest for personal enrichment, institutionalization of corruption, ineptitude, serial acts of administrative malfeasance and the degradation of the Nigeria Foreign Service by Gabriel Aduda” Click on link below to read the full petition

