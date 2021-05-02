By Nimat Otori A hotel attendant has been arrested by Lagos state police command following a complaint by a guest that he sneaked into her hotel room at night to assault her sexually.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu on arrest of the 27-year-old hotel attendant, Samuel James, said, “ This deals with a case of sexual assault initially reported at Bariga Division by Taiwo Damilola against one Samuel James and subsequently transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID , Yaba, for discreet investigation.

“The fact of the case is that on March 27, 2021, the complainant checked into the hotel where the suspect works, to have a quiet night rest.

“At about 1.30am the next day, the suspect broke into the complainant’s room through the toilet window and assaulted her sexually. The suspect is presently in custody and will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation”.

READ ALSO: Labour, Oshiomhole blame factory closures, massive sacking of workers, non-payment of salaries on worsening insecurity In other news, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded some suspects arrested within the month of April, at the command headquarters, Ikeja, disclosed that one Mama Ajayi was arrested alongside one Segun Ajayi for using children as beggars in Lagos.

He explained that “ It is a case of child trafficking and abuse reported via written petition by Auntlanda’s Bethel Foundation located at 17 Jide Agbalaya street, Chevy View Estate, Lekki Lagos against Mama Ajayi ‘f’ of Chisco area, Lekki Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...