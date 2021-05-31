Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) By Luminous Jannamike ABUJA – Arewa youth under the aegis of the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, on Monday, withdrew their threat to declare Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state unacceptable and unwelcome in the North, if he failed to produce the killers of former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, in his domain.

Their decision to rescind the threat to declare him persona non grata followed the successful elimination of the suspected masterminds of Gulak’s assassination.

This was made known in a statement by the President of the council, Dr. Abubakar-Sadiq Isah, in Abuja.

READ ALSOAfreximbank, NEXIM commit $750, 000 into Sealink The statement reads, “The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) have received with joy the news of the timely response of police operatives that intercepted, arrested and eliminated the IPOB/ESN terrorists who allegedly masterminded the gruesome assassination of our respectable elder, Barr Ahmed Ali Gulak, a chieftain of the APC and one-time political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The proactive approach of the joint security operation has in no small measure calmed already frayed nerves in the Northern region, especially among the youths and renewed our confidence in the ability of the police to stamp out criminal elements in the country, if they are willing and supported to do so.

“While, we withdraw our threat on Governor Hope Uzodinma whom we issued an ultimatum for immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits, we wish to reassure our loving Igbo brothers and sisters living in the Northern part of Nigeria of security and sound wellbeing as they share in our solidarity for a united, secured and prosperous nation.”

He also charged the police and other security agencies to deploy similar energy in tackling other acts of criminality across the nation.

“The way and manner the security agencies respond to the concern of the elites should also be demonstrated in the case of the downtrodden masses.

“While sending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Gulak, we wish to call for calm and warn against any form of reprisal as our security agencies are on top of the situation,” the statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria