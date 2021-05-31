Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment By Johnbosco Agbakwuru. Abuja The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has condemned the gruesome murder of the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, and former Political Adviser to President Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak as wicked, unwarranted, and unnecessary.

Senior Ngige in a statement issued by his media office in Abuja, Monday, said that Ndigbo cannot afford to be linked to a senseless murder.

According to him, “It is not in our character as Ndigbo to shed blood for any reason and for any cause. Peace, consultation and accommodation are integral to our republicanism as a race. Ndigbo cannot afford to be linked to a senseless murder or any other action that can bitterly sour our relationship with our brothers from other parts of Nigeria.”

ALSO READ: Gulak: We ‘re worried over security situation in Imo – Ohaneze youths The Minister appealed to all political actors and aggrieved youths in Imo State and every state in the South East to immediately halt the escalating violence and embrace dialogue.

He said, “ I wish to appeal to all political actors and youths in Imo State, indeed all states in the South-East to reject violence as a means to address the challenges we face as Ndigbo in Nigeria.

“ I further advise all aggrieved persons whether they are politicians or youths to eschew violence as there is nothing that cannot be resolved through dialogue.

ALSO READ: Grant: TETFund alleges attempts by fraudsters to defraud 2m students “Late Ahmed Gulak was a friend. While he served President Jonathan as Political Adviser, I was in the Seventh Senate and we had a very good relationship. We spoke during the Ramadan fasting and had our last encounter during Sallah. It is quite shocking Ahmed died in such a regretful circumstance.

“I wish to condole the government and good people of Adamawa State over this tragic loss, especially his immediate family, relatives, and friends and pray that Almighty God will accept his soul and grant him eternal rest.”

He also condoled with the Enugu State Government and the people of Mbu in Isiuzo Local Government Area over the murder of retired Justice Stanley Nnaji of the Enugu State High Court.

Ngige also prayed to God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.

Vanguard News Nigeria