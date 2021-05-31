Gulak…President needs time to focus on issues By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has expressed shock over Sunday’s “barbaric killing of Barrister Ahmed Gulak, an APC chieftain in the Imo state capital, Owerri”, accusing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP of being excited about cases of blind and murderous violence against citizens.

National Secretary, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the APC,

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement Monday in Abuja.

“While the majority of Nigerians sympathise with the victims of crimes in the country, it is discernible that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP is apparently excited about the security incidents being perpetrated by evil-doers against the citizens”, APC stated.

Also Read: Gulak’s Murder: Those involved in such despicable acts won’t go free, Says Buhari The statement reiterated the need for continuous support and cooperation with the security services that put dear lives on the line to protect Nigerians.

“The APC as all well-meaning Nigerians is calling for national unity to fight crimes in the country and urge relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to track down and swiftly bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

“The Party joins Nigerians to mourn his death and condemn his murderers in the strongest possible terms. We commiserate with his immediate family as well as the government and people of Adamawa State. He was a shining political leader and patriot”, the party stated.

The PDP had in a statement on Sunday accused the APC of being “responsible for the escalated tension, indignation, violence, mass killing, kidnapping, terrorism and banditry ravaging various parts of our country”.

According to the opposition party, since APC assumed office in 2015, Nigeria has not known peace.

“At every turn and on daily basis, one is confronted with gory tales of killings, bloodbath, misery and destitution, with thousands of compatriots killed and many more injured and displaced in various parts of the country”.

