Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC has said it is worried by the security situation in Imo State.

The group expressed the concern on the heels of the assassination of the a former Presidential Adviser, Ahmed Gulak on Sunday in Owerri, the capital of the State.

Reacting to the killing of the chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, in a statement by its President-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike on Monday, OYC said it was shocking to hear about Gulak's murder.

Condemning the act, the group stated that it was unigbo to commit such atrocity.

Why calling for caution in handling the incident, OYC also called for a collaborative effort to tackle the security breach in the State.

The statement read thus: “The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, has expressed shock over the murder of Ahmed Gulak, a former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“OYC had learnt that Gulak was murdered by gunmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

“The police blamed bandits for the killing, while also disclosing that the deceased left his hotel enroute the Owerri airport without informing security agencies.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide received with great shock the news of the brutal killing of Ahmed Gulak by yet to be identified gunmen. This is unimaginable considering that Ndigbo are not known for things as this.

“To say the least, we are quite worried that security situation in Imo State has degenerated to such a terrible level. This is now time for retrospect and collaborative effort to end this breach in the Southeast.

“We caution people against hasty comments while we urge the police to launch a thorough investigation to unravel the mysteries surrounding this unfortunate incident.

“We are already seeing name callings and blames from various groups and security agencies. This is too hasty and could only be diversionary.

“We sympathize with his family and the people of Adamawa State over this sad loss.”

Also speaking on the sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Okwu called on security agencies not to kill innocent youths.

He said “Igbos have the right to peacefully mourn their departed fellows and the police and other security agencies should not use it as opportunity to waste the lives of Ndigbo.”

