Governor Hope Uzodinma By Luminous Jannamike Following the gruesome murder of former presidential adviser, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, arewa youths under the aegis of the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, on Sunday, said they would declare the governor of Imo, Senator Hope Uzodinma, persona non grata, if he fails, after two weeks, to produce those who perpetrated the dastardly act.

Recall that six-armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak while on his way to Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport in Imo.

However, the council in a statement by its national president, Dr. Isa Abubakar-Sadiq, also lamented the spate of wanton killings and destruction of public properties in the southeast geopolitical zone, and charged the federal government to fulfil its constitutional duty of providing security for all.

The statement reads in part, “The Imo State Governor must bring the killers of Ahmad Gulak to Justice or we declare him non grata in the entire Northern soil.

READ ALSO: Fani-Kayode condemns Ahmed Gulak’s murder in Owerri “It is so pathetic and saddening that the continued killings and lawlessness going on in the Southeastern part of Nigeria has remained unabated.

“The government of Imo state must give an account of those who killed Gulak. The continued killing of Northerners and destruction of security facilities in the State will no longer be tolerated.

“The federal government must rise to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties and must act appropriately to avoid escalation of this development into a full-blown civil war.

“Government should take note that we will not allow the killers of Ahmed Gulak to go unpunished and the governor, who is the chief security officer of the State, must bring the people involved in this assassination to justice soon.

“Let us state categorically that the Northern youths will do everything within their power to force the government of Imo state to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice.

“The Imo governor and other Southeast governors should take note that we shall no longer accept the continued killing of Northerners in their region.

“Therefore, the governor of Imo has two weeks to investigate this killing, or we shall declare him persona non grata across the entire Northern soil,” he reiterated.

