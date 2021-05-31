By Charly Agwam Arewa Youth for Peace and Security (AYPS) has alluded that the killing of Barrister Ahmed Gulak, former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was political.

National President of the group, Salisu Magaji cautioned Nigerians against giving Gulak’s murder ethnic colouration, noting that northern elders and leaders have been going to the Southeast on daily basis without any problem and Igbos have also been going about their legitimate businesses in the North without any hitch.

Speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Monday, he advised Nigerians not to allow the assassination of Gulak to be used to further cause division and disunity among Nigerians.

“Gulak was a PDP man before he joined APC. He was the Chairman of APC governorship primaries in Imo state in 2018. He complained that some people wanted to abduct him several times but never succeeded.

“Gulak alleged that he was given a bribe of two million dollars which he turned down. Nigerians are aware of these allegations because he complained publicly. APC lost the election and Ihedioha won reelection as governor on the platform of PDP.

“Later, Hope Uzodinma was given the slot as governor for Imo State. Gulak went to Imo to see Uzodinma so this is not an issue of North versus South East.

“Our Leaders, the likes of Professor Ango Abdullah is used to going to the Southeast and comes back safely. Gulak has never spoken for the North. He has never defended the North for whatsoever. He was just an APC man, a politician and his assassination is not Igbo versus North because our people go to the area and come back safely,” he said.

“The police should investigate the killing thoroughly because Gulak had complained that they wanted to abduct him and even offered him bribe of two million dollars over the issues relating to the APC primary but he refused.

“They are our brothers, they are Nigerians and the issues of Igbo versus North should not arise over Gulak. We want justice and we want peace in this country. We are living with Igbos successfully in this country and they are doing their businesses legally so the issue of attacking this and attacking that does not arise,” he added.

