By Idowu Bankole Former governor of Ekiti Mr Ayodele Fayose has today berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the gruesome killing of ex-political adviser to erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo state.

Gulak was killed in the early hours of Sunday shortly after he left his hotel and was said to heading to the Sam Mbakwe airport to connect with a flight back to his destination.

Recall Vanguard had reported that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had issued a sit-at-home order to honour Biafran soldiers and civilians killed during the civil war of 1966.

Also Read: REACTIONS: ‘killing of Gulak in Owerri portends great danger’ Reports also have it that the Imo state police command had confirmed the incident and insisted that late Gulak had failed to inform the police he was leaving for the airport before the sad incident occurred

Reacting, however to the murder of Gulak, ex-Ekiti Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose in a week on his social media handle, blamed it on President Buhari.

Fayose said the insecurity in the nation is one too many and painful. He urged Nigerians to endure until 2023.

He said, “Nothing is wrong with Nigeria as a country and Nigerians as a people. Buhari is the national mishap and the Jonah in our boat.”

“This insecurity is one too many and painfully, Nigerians will have to endure till 2023. I pray God keeps us till then,” he said

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the killing of Gulak with the latest coming from a Nothern group who said the Igbos tried to replicate the killing of Gulak with the 1966 incident.

