Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a female lecturer with the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Mrs. Lateefat Abimbola, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) Toyinbo Olayinka, and two others.

It was gathered that Olayinka, a 400-level student of Aquaculture and Fisheries Management was abducted on Saturday, May 22, from a farm, while Mrs Abimbola, a lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, was kidnapped on Thursday, at a junction next to her home in Ijebu-Ode.

The undergraduate was reportedly abducted along with the owner of the private farm, identified as Dominic, and a 17-year-old Togolese lady.

The Head, Directorate of Public Relations of FUNAAB, Kola Adepoju, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said Olayinka had been living and working as a practising livestock farmer on the farm for the past three years to sustain himself.

“According to the friend of the abducted student and a nursing mother, who witnessed his abduction, he was kidnapped by gunmen at a private Farm in Abule Itoko, a village in Odeda Local Government where he had been working and living for the past three years,” Adepoju stated.

“The management of the University has reported the abduction at Ogun State Police Command headquarters, Eleweeran and it’s working earnestly with the Command to ensure the safety and release of the kidnapped student.”

A reliable source told the Tribune that the abductors of the student, farm owner, and Togolese lady, have demanded a sum of N50m as ransom.

Confirming the kidnap of the lecturer, spokesperson of TASUED, Mr Bakenne in a statement on Saturday, said the abductors have not contacted her family.

“Management regrets to announce the abduction of one of its members of staff, the Deputy Director of the University ICT Centre, Mrs. Bolanle Lateefat Abimbola who was waylaid by yet-to-be-identified gunmen and kidnapped within Ijebu Ode township on Thursday, May, 2021 while driving,” the statement says.

The Management hereby states as follows:

1. That Mrs. Bolanle Lateefat Abimbola is a Lecturer in the Department of Computer Science, College of Science and Information Technology of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State.

2. That on Thursday, May 20, 2021, she left the Ijagun campus of the University, having completed her assignment for the day.

3. While returning home from other personal engagements at about 7:00pm, she was kidnapped within Ijebu Ode township while driving home.

4. No information has been received about her whereabouts since the unfortunate incident took place neither has her abductors got in touch with anyone.

5. The case has since been reported to various Police formations and efforts are in top gear to rescue the abducted staff.

6. The University Management urges members of staff and students to remain calm as security within and around the University Campus has been further beefed up.

7. While we pray for her quick release, members of the University Community are, therefore, advised to be security conscious and report any untoward movements around them to the nearest Police Station.

