Unknown gunmen have abducted the Councilor representing Agbashi Electoral Ward in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to PUNCH, a member of the State House of Assembly representing Doma South Constituency, Hon. John Osewu, is an elder brother to the victim.

The victim, Mr. Jibrin Ede, was abducted by the unknown gunmen in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Saturday, May 1.

According to the victim’s elder brother, the Councilor was kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday when he was on his way to Okpata community in Doma LGA to see a friend.

He said, “My younger brother was kidnapped this morning when he was going to see his friend in the Okpata community. Now the kidnappers are demanding N10 million and I don’t know how to get such an amount of money.

“When I spoke with the victim, he was crying and complained that his legs are swollen up because of the distance he trekked with the gunmen into the forest.” Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ranham Nansel, has said the Command was yet to get an official report on the matter. The councillor’s abduction comes as banditry operations have become rampant in North Central states.

