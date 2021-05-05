Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Wakili Damina, in Kogi State, has been abducted by gunmen.

Kogi State MACBAN Secretary, Adamu Abubakar, said Damina was abducted on April 30 by some armed men dressed in army uniform.

He said the abductors, numbering about eight, came in a white bus at about 12 noon to “forcefully” take away the chairman from his house in Chikara village, Kogi LGA.

READ ALSOGoogle supports African start-ups with developer scholarship Abubakar said he was informed of the incident by the younger brother of Damina.

The secretary said he immediately called the phone number of Damina but it rang out. He added that the number was switched off when he repeated the call.

“Since then, his lines are not reachable and all efforts to know his whereabouts proved abortive,” he said.

Abubakar said he immediately notified the State Commissioner of Police and the state government of the development.

He said a search party raised by MACBAN had visited other places, including abattoirs in and around Abuja to no avail.

Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ede Ayuba, said the police were yet to locate the whereabouts of the Miyetti Allah chairman.

The commissioner said efforts to get detailed information about the incident from the divisional police officer, DPO, in the area where the incident happened were unsuccessful as the matter was not officially reported to him.

Like this: Like Loading...