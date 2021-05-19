The security situation in the country took a toll on the judiciary on Tuesday afternoon, 8 May, when gunmen invaded a Sharia Court in Bauren Zakat village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State and kidnapped a judge identified as Alhaji Husaini Sama’ila.

Report of the judge’s kidnap was confirmed by the Katsina sate police public relations officer, SP Gambo Isah.

Isah expressed surprise the judge could be in court amidst the industrial action by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

JUSUN members on Tuesday, April 6 embarked on an indefinite strike demanding the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

According to him, “yes, we learnt that the Judge was kidnapped by gunmen but there are fundamental issues and questions involved in this matter.

“The place from where he was said to have been kidnapped is no longer a court because that court was relocated to Safana town because of security threats.

According to the PPRO, the court was relocated to Safana owing to security issues and with the JUSUN strike, the judge must have gone to the court on Tuesday for personal reasons, Vanguard reports.

Isah also said the judge did not request police protection while going to the court.

However, he explained that an investigation has already commenced into the kidnap.

