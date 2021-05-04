Three ranchers have been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, Oyo Affairs reports.

The victims, who were Yoruba men, were said to be on their way to have a meeting with the manager of their ranch when the hoodlums waylaid them on Sunday, 2 May, and whisked them away in Idiyan village, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo State.

One of the victims was identified as Kabiru Oladimeji, while the two other were identified as simply Kazeem and Soka.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had contacted the families of the abducted victims and demanded N10m ransom.

Many residents of communities in Ibarapaland were said to have intensified calls by some butchers, Yoruba cattle breeders on the need to beg herdsmen who had fled the area to come back.

The case was said to have been reported to the police on Monday.

Confirming the report of their kidnap, the convener of Igangan development advocates, Oladiran Oladokun, stated that the incident happened on Sunday night.

The spokesperson of the Oyo State police command Mr. Adewale Osifeso, also confirmed the incident.

He said: “Three male victims were abducted around 6.20 pm on Sunday at Idi Ope village near Igangan. The case was, however, reported at 11.54an on Monday.

“Efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims and apprehend the abductors.”

