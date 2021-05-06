Gunmen, on Thursday, launched an attack on Obosi Police station in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, killing two inspectors on duty, burning down the police station, and two operational vehicles.

Sources told The Nation that more than four policemen may have been killed by the gunmen, however, the Police Command insists that only of its men were slain.

Confirming the report, spokesman of the Anambra State Police command, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the two officers died during a gun duel with the attackers, adding that the facility and two operational vehicles were razed.

Tochukwu said the new Commissioner of Police, Chris Owolabi, had a detailed crack team to apprehend the perpetrators.

He said the Police Crack team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, had visited the scene and conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the incidence.

“During the gun duel, two police operatives paid the supreme price.

“The gunmen in a bid trying to escape set part of police building on fire and two operational vehicles.

“Meanwhile Investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” the spokesman said.

Anambra, as well as other states in South-East Nigeria, have come under serious attacks by elements which the federal government suspects are members of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra.

