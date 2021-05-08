At least seven police officers have been killed following an attack by gunmen on two police stations in Obio-Akpor and Emuoha Local Government Areas of Rivers State on Friday night.

PUNCH reports that three policemen were feared killed, at Elimgbu police station while two were feared killed at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Rumuji. A security vehicle was also reportedly burnt.

Similarly, the checkpoint of a security outfit called C-4-i along the East-West Road was also attacked, and two security operatives were killed in the process.

The attacks which took place about 10 pm on Friday threw the communities into panic, even as an inter-state and intra-state curfew was imposed by Governor Nyesom Wike in the wake of security threats.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said details will be made available after the affected stations have been visited.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, is said to be leading a team to the affected areas.

“Yes, that is what we heard. I am on my way to the place. I want to confirm it myself,” CP Friday said.

This attack comes as police officers in the South-East and South-South have become the target of hoodlums in the region.

