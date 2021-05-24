The Police Command in Niger on Monday confirmed that gunmen attacked the residents of Angwan-wazobia community in Tafa Local Government Area in the state and abducted six people.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, gave the confirmation in a statement issued in Minna on Monday.

Abiodun said that the incident took place on May 24, at about 03:00 hours.

He said, however, that a team of policemen had mobilised to the area and intensified efforts to rescue the kidnapped victims.

The PPRO, also said that at about 06:35 hours, some miscreants barricaded both sides of Abuja – Kaduna highway protesting the recent cases of kidnapping in the community.

He said that some of the miscreants later extended the protest to Gauraka Police outpost where they vandalised and set it ablaze.

He said that efforts to disperse the protesters were ongoing with reinforcement dispatched from Minna to the Area Command, Suleja.

He added that a joint task force was established on Minna – Suleja highway to restore normalcy on the highway.

The Command called on members of the public, parents/guardians and community leaders to caution their wards against public disturbances as the Command would continue the onslaught against criminal elements in the society.





