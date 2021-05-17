…10 die in Taraba weekend attacks …Another suspected attacker of Owerri prison nabbed By Festus Ahon, Femi Bolaji & Chinonso Alozie UNKNOWN gunmen, yesterday, killed three police officers and set ablaze Nsukwa Police station in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The gunmen, who attacked the Police Division at about 2 am, also left some police officers with bullet wounds.

Residents of the area said they were woken up from sleep by the sound of sporadic gunshots in the peaceful community.

A community source, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen laid siege to the station, lamenting that the community is now “leaving in fear, people are panicking over what happened last night.

“They were four policemen on guard; they killed three police officers while others got injured.

“Even police motorcycles at the premises were burnt. They destroyed vehicles and carted away their ammunition.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ari Ali, who confirmed the attack, said the command lost three officers, describing it as a black day for the command.

10 killed after weekend attacks in Taraba

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the death of 10 persons after weekend attack on some communities in Bali Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of the Police Command, DSP David Misal, explained in a text message that relative peace had returned to the affected communities.

He also said the state commissioner of police had deployed officers to the area.

The text message read: “Good evening sorry for the late response I’m getting connected.

READ ALSO: Attack on Abia INEC office needless, says Orji Kalu “Regarding the incident in Bali, the situation is now calm, records at our disposal indicated about 10 lives lost.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed additional policemen to the area.”

Another suspected attacker of Owerri prison nabbed

Also, yesterday, the Imo State Police Command paraded one Michael Osundu, who is alleged to be among the “unknown gunmen” that attacked the Owerri Correctional Centre and the Police Headquarters.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwo, who disclosed the arrest of the suspect in Owerri, said Osundu claimed to be a police spy trained in Lagos.

The police said: “Operatives of the command, while on surveillance and confidence-building patrol, arrested one Michael Osundu of Owerri but claimed to be based in London, United Kingdom.

“He was arrested in connection with criminal activities in the state and he is reasonably suspected to be part of the hoodlums that attacked the Nigeria Correctional Services and the Police Headquarters on 5/04/21.

“However, at the point of arrest, one English made pump action rifle and 26 live cartridges, a pair of police uniform with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, which was hidden in his tinted Toyota Escalade vehicle, were recovered. Upon interrogation, he claimed to be a Police Spy trained at the Police Training School, Ikeja.”

