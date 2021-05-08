By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT Unidentified gunmen have killed and beheaded two policemen in Rivers State.

The incident happened at the Rumuji Police Divisional Headquarters in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Also read: BREAKING: Another 46-year-old ‘unknown gunman’ arrested in Imo It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the area around 10 pm, Saturday, and killed the said victims.

It was also gathered that the gunmen had earlier attacked a police formation, C4i, on the East-West road, in the same local government before moving their force to Rumuji.

Vanguard News Nigeria

