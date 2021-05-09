By Vincent Ujumadu FIVE persons were feared dead when unidentified gunmen attacked Ozubulu community in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State Sunday night.

The office of the local Vigilance outfit in the area and a vehicle were also set by the gunmen.

Among those killed include a businessman who hailed from the community, while the identity of the other casualties could not be immediately ascertained.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr.. Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident said however that he had not been briefed on the number of casualties

“Yes, there was an attack in Ozubulu, but not the police station. Rather, it was the Vigilante office in the area.

READ ALSO: One cop shot as unknown gunmen attack another police station in Abia “They came in Sienna vehicles and motorcycles and attacked the office. Security operatives have been deployed to the area and normalcy has been restored, ” PPRO said

An eyewitness in the area said that he saw five bodies at the scene of the incident after the attack.

According to him, the number of the gunmen must be large, adding that they repeatedly shot in the air thereby scaring the residents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...