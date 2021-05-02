By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja The chairman of Yagba West Local Government area of Kogi State, Mr. Pius Kolawole has been kidnapped.

Kolawole was kidnapped on his way from Ilorin, Kwara state capital to his home town of Egbe, the border town between Kogi and Kwara state.

However, the State Commissioner for Pension Board, Mr. Solomon Adegbayo, popularly called Akeweje, who was in the same vehicle with the chairman was not lucky as he was shot died by the abductors right on the road.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command said it has commenced search for the whereabout of the Yagba West Chairman.

Vanguard gathered that Late Solomon Akeweje was shot dead on Saturday evening by unknown gunmen in his vehicle at Eruku some few kilometers to Egbe while returning from Ilorin Kwara State.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP William Aya who confirmed the incident during an interview with in Lokoja on Sunday said Kolawole was with Akeweje in the same car when they were attacked by gunmen at Eruku.

Aya said that Akeweje was hit by gunmen’s bullet and died in the process.

He added that his remains had been deposited at ECWA hospital, Egbe while the whereabiut of Kolawole remaimed unknown.

“The Commissioner Police of Police in the state, Mr Ede Ayuba, has deployed personnel to the area to search for and rescue the chairman from his abductors. The command is not resting on its oars to secure his release,” Aya assured.

The incident has thrown the area into mourning.

Vanguard News Nigeria

