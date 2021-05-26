[FILES] Allegation by Chief Joe Omene has risen that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is responsible for the crisis in UPU. Photo: TWITTTER/IAOKOWA

Unknown gunmen Wednesday attacked policemen on duty along Otulu-Akwukwu Igbo road, killing a policeman and burning a patrol vehicle. Detectives have arrested the kingpin in the brutal attack.

The state police boss, Ari Mohammed Ali is said to be furious over the attack and killing of one of its operatives.

He has, however, ordered officer to fish out the killers.

According to Delta State police spokesman, DSP Bright Dafe, “It was an attack perpetrated by some hoodlums from Akwuku-Igbo community, they killed one of our personnel, but the good thing is that, the ring-leader has been arrested and currently in custody, investigation is on.”





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...