A police officer was killed on Wednesday, 26 May, when gunmen attacked a routine patrol team along Otulu/Akwukwu-Igbo road in Oshimili North council area of Delta State, Punch reports.

The attack came barely two weeks after bandits invaded the Divisional Police headquarters in Nsukwa, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state where three officers were killed while the station and vehicles were burnt.

The acting Police public relations officer in the state, Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said that the ring leader of the attack has been arrested.

He said, “Yes, our men were attached this morning about 6:20 am, at Akwukwu Igbo Community.

“One police officer was killed in the attack, they succeeded in burning down police patrol vehicle.

“It was orchestrated by miscreants of the community, and the ring leader has been arrested and investigation is ongoing.”

Edafe stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest fleeing suspects.





Like this: Like Loading...