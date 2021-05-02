Gunmen have killed the Commissioner of Pension Board in Kogi State, while the Chairman of Yagba local government has been kidnapped.

According to Channels Television, the commissioner, Honourable Adebayo Solomon was killed on Saturday, while the Chairman of Yagba East Local Government, Pius Kolawole and some others were kidnapped.

It was gathered that the late commissioner was travelling from Ilorin to Kabba when his vehicle was shot at Eruku village a few kilometres to Egbe, a border town between Kwara and Kogi state by some gunmen.

Following his gruesome killing, his remains was deposited at ECWA Hospital, Egbe.

At the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of Kolawole still remains unknown.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Ede, said an intensive investigation is in progress to unravel the perpetrators of the heinous act.

The abduction of the council chairman may not be unconnected with his concerted efforts to rid his local government area of hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen terrorising the council.

Kogi State has been experiencing cases of kidnapping and robberies, with many blaming the criminal activities on the deplorable section of the roads.

The attack comes barely a week after Senator Clifford Odia (PDP, Edo) was attacked. The Street Journal reported that the Senator was attacked twice last week Monday along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway, a development that left three of his security details with bullet wounds.

