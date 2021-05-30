The offices of the Abia State Police Criminal Investigation Department, CID and the Nigeria Immigration Services State headquarters at Ubakala, have been razed down by yet to be identified gunmen.

Eye witness account say, the gunmen who were totally naked, came in a bus, blocked the Umuagu road and opened fire on the building.

The incident which occurred on Saturday evening threw the state capital into pandemonium as residents scampered for safety as heavy exchange of fire between police and the assailants continued for the most part of the evening.



Columns of thick smoke emanating from the facility located along Uzuakoli Road Umuahia could be sighted from different locations of the city.

Vanguard reports that the casualty figure is not yet clear but sources say one tricycle operator was hit by a stray bullet.